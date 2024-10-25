Petr Mrazek News: Facing Predators

Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Nashville on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek will make his fifth start in the last six games as he has a firm hold on the No. 1 with the Blackhawks at this time. He had a tough go of things against Vancouver on Tuesday, giving up six goals on 30 shots in a 6-3 loss. Mrazek is 2-3-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .887 save percentage in five appearances this season. The Predators are tied for a league-low 14 goals this season.