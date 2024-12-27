Petr Mrazek News: Facing Sabres
Mrazek will be between the visiting pipes in Buffalo on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek has not played in seven of Chicago's last eight games due to a groin injury, and was rusty in his first appearance back as he allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 6-4 loss to Calgary. Mrazek is 7-12-1 with a 2.95 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 21 contests this season. The Sabres are tied for 30th overall in the NHL standings and have averaged 2.94 goals per game this season.
