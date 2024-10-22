Petr Mrazek News: Falls to Vancouver

Mrazek allowed six goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss against the Canucks.

Mrazek made his fifth appearance of the season Tuesday, but he couldn't help slow down the Canucks, a club that has now won three-consecutive games. The 32-year-old netminder had allowed two goals in each of his last three appearances before surrendering six in Tuesday's defeat. Mrazek has alternated wins and losses to start the 2024-25 campaign, and he's posted a 2-3-0 record, .887 save percentage and 3.24 GAA.