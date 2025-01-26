Petr Mrazek News: Falls to Wild
Mrazek gave up three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Mrazek lost for the fourth time in his last six games, and he's allowed at least three goals in five of those outings. The 32-year-old didn't get any help over the first two periods Sunday, and the Blackhawks' comeback effort fell short in the third. Mrazek is now 9-17-2 with a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 29 starts this season. The Blackhawks embark on a brutal three-game road trip over the next week, beginning with Tuesday's game against the Lightning followed by matchups with the Hurricanes on Thursday and the Panthers on Saturday.
