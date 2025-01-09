Petr Mrazek News: Finally back in win column

Mrazek made 35 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Juuso Parssinen opened the scoring for Colorado early in the first period with an end-to-end rush that he finished by slipping a backhander past Mrazek inside the near post, but the veteran goalie slammed the door shut the rest of the way. It was Mrazek's first win since Nov. 27, ending a skid that had seen him go 0-6-0 over his prior seven appearances with a brutal 4.97 GAA and .834 save percentage while also missing time due to a groin strain. While victories will be hard to come by with Chicago, a healthy Mrazek is at least capable of posting better ratios.