Petr Mrazek News: Gets starting nod for Saturday

Mrazek will guard the cage on the road against the Panthers on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has lost all but one of his last five outings, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .890 save percentage. In addition, the veteran netminder was forced to watch from the bench for the Blackhawks' last two contests in favor of Arvid Soderblom. If Mrazek continues to struggle, he could find himself relegated to the No. 2 role more regularly.