Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Winnipeg on Saturday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Mrazek has lost three straight games, giving up 12 goals on 91 shots. He is 7-11-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 19 outings this season. Mrazek will have a tough matchup against the Jets. Winnipeg sits fifth in the NHL with 3.63 goals per game.