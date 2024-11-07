Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Gives up three goals Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 8:45am

Mrazek stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 2:13 left in the third period.

Mrazek has been inconsistent of late, going 2-2-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage over his last four contests, and he's given up three or more goals in all but one of his last seven starts. On the season, the 32-year-old has gone 4-7-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage, so he's been far from effective, although that could be expected since the Blackhawks should rank near the bottom of the Central Division standings once it's all said and done.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now