Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Guarding cage Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Mrazek (personal) is set to tend the twine at home against the Panthers on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Mrazek was attending to a personal matter, resulting in him missing Tuesday's clash with the Ducks. With the situation now seemingly behind him, the veteran backstop will retake his spot between the pipes for the Blackhawks on Thursday. With Mrazek back, Drew Commesso figures to head back to AHL Rockford prior to puck drop.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now