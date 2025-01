Mrazek is expected to start at home against Vegas, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek has an 8-16-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .893 save percentage in 26 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed nine goals on 63 shots (.857 save percentage) while losing his past two starts. Vegas is tied for fourth in goals per game with 3.38.