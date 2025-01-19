Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Makes 32 saves Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Mrazek stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Mrazek was coming off back-to-back losses, against Detroit and Calgary, in his previous two outings but bounced back here. The win was the only positive aspect of this performance, though, as the underlying numbers haven't been very good. Mrazek has allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which he's gone 2-5-0 with a 4.47 GAA and an .861 save percentage.

