Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Makes 44 saves in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Mrazek stopped 44 of 48 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Mrazek had to settle with another loss, his third across his last four outings, but he shouldn't get much of the blame for the outcome of the contest based on his workload. The 44 saves were a season-high mark by a wide margin, and it's also worth noting Mrazek has recorded a save percentage of .910 or higher in three of his last five starts. The record doesn't back him up, as he's gone 2-2-1 with a 3.41 GAA in that span.

