Petr Mrazek News: No wins since November

Mrazek made 22 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Blues in Tuesday's Winter Classic outdoor game.

Mrazek missed a couple weeks to injury prior to the holiday break, but a return to good health hasn't changed his fate. He hasn't won since Nov. 27 (0-6-0 in seven starts), and he's allowed 27 goals in that span. Mrazek has been excellent at times this season, but he needs to be that every game to help his mates win.