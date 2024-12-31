Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: No wins since November

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Mrazek made 22 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Blues in Tuesday's Winter Classic outdoor game.

Mrazek missed a couple weeks to injury prior to the holiday break, but a return to good health hasn't changed his fate. He hasn't won since Nov. 27 (0-6-0 in seven starts), and he's allowed 27 goals in that span. Mrazek has been excellent at times this season, but he needs to be that every game to help his mates win.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now