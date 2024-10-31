Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Mrazek is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek has a 3-5-0 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off a strong showing against Colorado on Monday in which he stopped 24 of 26 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The Sharks rank 29th offensively with just 2.45 goals per game, so they're generally a favorable matchup, but San Jose has won its last two games.

