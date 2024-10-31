Petr Mrazek News: Set to start Thursday

Mrazek is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek has a 3-5-0 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off a strong showing against Colorado on Monday in which he stopped 24 of 26 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The Sharks rank 29th offensively with just 2.45 goals per game, so they're generally a favorable matchup, but San Jose has won its last two games.