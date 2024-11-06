Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Mrazek is expected to start at home against Detroit on Wednesday.

Mrazek has a 4-6-0 record, 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his past six starts. Mrazek, albeit in part because he's playing for a rebuilding squad, has left something to be desired in the early part of 2024-25, but the Red Wings haven't been great either. Detroit is 5-5-1 and ranks 25th offensively with 2.64 goals per game.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
