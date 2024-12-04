Petr Mrazek News: Set to start Wednesday

Mrazek is expected to start at home against Boston on Wednesday, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Mrazek will try to rebound after losing his past two starts while stopping just 56 of 64 shots (.875 save percentage). He's 7-10-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 18 outings overall. Boston has struggled offensively in 2024-25, ranking 30th in goals per game with 2.48. The Bruins are on a roll, though, winning five of their past seven.