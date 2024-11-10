Petr Mrazek News: Sharp in overtime win

Mrazek stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Mrazek has now alternated wins and losses for his last six outings, and this was his best of the bunch. He couldn't quite hold onto a shutout, allowing a Matt Boldy goal at 15:29 of the third period, but Philipp Kurashev won it for the Blackhawks in overtime. Mrazek improved to 5-7-0 with a 2.85 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 12 starts overall. The Blackhawks have a two-game week ahead with road contests in Seattle on Thursday and Vancouver on Saturday.