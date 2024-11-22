Petr Mrazek News: Slated to start Saturday
Mrazek is slated to defend the road crease in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mrazek was outstanding Thursday, as he turned aside 32 shots in a 3-1 win over Florida. The victory gave Mrazek a 6-8-0 record to go with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage, as he has provided the Blackhawks with excellent goaltending this season. The Flyers are 21st in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.70 goals per game.
