Mrazek will guard the road goal Saturday against Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek made 31 saves in Friday's 3-2 loss to Nashville. He will play again because Arvid Soderblom (illness) is unavailable, and Chicago probably doesn't want Drew Commesso's first NHL start to be on the road against the high-powered Stars. The 32-year-old Mrazek has a 2-4-0 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season.