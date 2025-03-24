Petr Mrazek News: Starting Monday

Mrazek will guard the road goal versus Utah on Monday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Since being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline, Mrazek has a 2-2-0 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .901 save percentage in four starts with the Red Wings. Utah sits 21st in the league with 2.87 goals per game in 2024-25, and the team has won two straight games going into Monday's matchup against Detroit.