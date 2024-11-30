Petr Mrazek News: Starting Sunday

Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Columbus on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek enters the game with a 7-9-1 record after taking a 3-2 loss in Minnesota on Friday. After three straight seasons with a GAA above 3.00, Mrazek has a 2.66 GAA across 17 appearances in 2024-25. He will face the surprising Blue Jackets, who are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.50 goals per game, after finishing 24th in 2023-24.