Mrazek will guard the road net Saturday against Calgary, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

It'll be Mrazek's first start since suffering a groin injury on Dec. 7 against Winnipeg. The 32-year-old netminder is 7-11-1 with a .906 save percentage on the campaign. Mrazek will face a Calgary team that's averaging 2.61 goals per game.