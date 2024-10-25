Petr Mrazek News: Surrenders three goals in loss

Mrazek stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Mrazek couldn't protect it. This was his second straight loss, though it was an improvement on the six-goal disappointment he had against the Canucks on Tuesday. Mrazek continues to serve as the Blackhawks' top goalie, though he'll likely get some rest Saturday when Chicago visits Dallas. Arvid Soderblom (illness) may not be ready for that game, which could lead to Drew Commesso making his NHL debut.