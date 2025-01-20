Petr Mrazek News: Tending twine against Carolina

Mrazek will start Monday's home game against the Hurricanes, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek will be between the pipes for the fifth time over Chicago's last seven games. Across his last four starts, he's gone 2-2-0 with a 3.27 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Hurricanes will present a tough test Monday, as they're tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game.