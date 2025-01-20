Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Tending twine against Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Mrazek will start Monday's home game against the Hurricanes, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek will be between the pipes for the fifth time over Chicago's last seven games. Across his last four starts, he's gone 2-2-0 with a 3.27 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Hurricanes will present a tough test Monday, as they're tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now