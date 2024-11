Mrazek will patrol the home crease Sunday versus Minnesota, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek has a 2-2-0 record with a .908 save percentage over his last four outings. Through 11 appearances this season, he has posted a mark of 4-7-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league with 3.71 goals per game in 2024-25.