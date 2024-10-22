Petr Mrazek News: Tending twine Tuesday

Mrazek will patrol the home crease versus Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek will make his fifth appearance of the 2024-25 campaign -- he's posted a 2-2-0 record, .911 save percentage and 2.53 GAA. The 32-year-old has alternated wins and losses in his four appearances, and he's allowed exactly two goals in each of the last three games. Mrazek's opponent Tuesday, the Canucks, are averaging 2.80 goals through five outings.