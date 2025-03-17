Petr Mrazek News: Tends shutout Sunday

Mrazek stopped all 18 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 shutout win against the Golden Knights.

Despite potential fatigue from starting the previous two games, Mrazek's third outing in a row was his first shutout of the season. Overall, he has a 12-20-2 record with a 3.33 GAA and a .892 save percentage. Sunday's shutout is an encouraging sign for Mrazek as he only had one shutout across 95 appearances with the Blackhawks over the previous two years. However, Mrazek has struggled for the majority of this season and is a difficult option to trust in fantasy. Mrazek is also one of three goaltenders on Detroit's roster and after playing the past three games, it is likely either Cam Talbot or Alex Lyon will start seeing action again soon.