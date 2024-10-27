Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Third straight defeat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Mrazek stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 18 seconds left in the third period.

Mrazek has been struggling of late, losing his last three starts and giving up at least three goals each time. The 32-year-old is firmly entrenched as the Blackhawks' starting goalkeeper, but his results haven't been encouraging. Though seven appearances, Mrazek has gone 2-5-0 with a 3.20 GAA and a .893 save percentage.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
