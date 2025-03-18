Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Tough task Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Mrazek will patrol the road crease against the Capitals on Tuesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Mrazek posted an 18-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over Vegas. Since being acquired in a trade from Chicago, the veteran netminder is 2-1-0 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA across three contests. He has a tough assignment Tuesday against a Washington club that has generated 3.63 goals per game this season, the best mark in the NHL.

Petr Mrazek
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now