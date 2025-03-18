Petr Mrazek News: Tough task Tuesday

Mrazek will patrol the road crease against the Capitals on Tuesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Mrazek posted an 18-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over Vegas. Since being acquired in a trade from Chicago, the veteran netminder is 2-1-0 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA across three contests. He has a tough assignment Tuesday against a Washington club that has generated 3.63 goals per game this season, the best mark in the NHL.