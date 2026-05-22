Peyton Kettles News: Returning to action at Memorial Cup

Kettles is in the lineup for WHL Kelowna in its Memorial Cup game versus OHL Kitchener on Friday.

Kettles underwent shoulder surgery in November and missed six months of action, which was on the short end of his expected recovery timeline. The 18-year-old defenseman will get some high-quality action during the Memorial Cup for at least three games to close out the year. Given the time he missed, he'll likely be back in the WHL in 2026-27, as he signed his entry-level contract in November shortly after his shoulder procedure.