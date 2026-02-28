Peyton Krebs headshot

Peyton Krebs News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Krebs scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Krebs' goal ended up being the game-winner after the Panthers got one back late. He's posted the game-winning tally in consecutive contests and has three points in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old is at nine goals, 28 points, 65 shots on net, 134 hits and 67 PIM through 59 outings. He'll set a career high with his next point.

Peyton Krebs
Buffalo Sabres
