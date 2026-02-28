Peyton Krebs News: Deposits empty-netter
Krebs scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Krebs' goal ended up being the game-winner after the Panthers got one back late. He's posted the game-winning tally in consecutive contests and has three points in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old is at nine goals, 28 points, 65 shots on net, 134 hits and 67 PIM through 59 outings. He'll set a career high with his next point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Krebs See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 3128 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers76 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 1476 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL90 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Krebs See More