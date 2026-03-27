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Peyton Krebs News: Garners assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Krebs recorded an assist and four hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Krebs hasn't scored in March, and his goal drought is up to 14 games since he tallied Feb. 27 against the Panthers. He has six helpers during the slump, and he's also back on the top line at even strength, which gives him a little more scoring potential than he had earlier in the month in a bottom-six capacity. Krebs is at nine goals, 34 points, 78 shots on net, 170 hits, 76 PIM, 37 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 73 appearances in what's been a career year for him.

Peyton Krebs
Buffalo Sabres
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