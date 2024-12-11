Peyton Krebs News: Gathers assist in loss
Krebs notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Krebs has three helpers over his last three outings. Two of his three highest ice-time totals have come over the last two games, including a season-high 17:10 in this loss, which suggests he's playing a larger role than his fourth-line assignment indicates. Krebs hasn't had much success in 2024-25 with 10 points, 22 shots on net, 48 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 28 appearances, but a major lineup shuffle could be on the way after the Sabres dropped an eighth straight game Wednesday. Given Krebs' recent trends, he could stand to benefit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now