Peyton Krebs News: Gathers assist in loss

Krebs notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Krebs has three helpers over his last three outings. Two of his three highest ice-time totals have come over the last two games, including a season-high 17:10 in this loss, which suggests he's playing a larger role than his fourth-line assignment indicates. Krebs hasn't had much success in 2024-25 with 10 points, 22 shots on net, 48 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 28 appearances, but a major lineup shuffle could be on the way after the Sabres dropped an eighth straight game Wednesday. Given Krebs' recent trends, he could stand to benefit.