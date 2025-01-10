Peyton Krebs News: Generates helper Thursday

Krebs notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Krebs has earned three points over his last six outings. He remains firmly in a bottom-six role, though he could draw a little more playing time if the Sabres' usage of seven defensemen from Thursday becomes a regular thing. Krebs is at 13 points, 30 shots on net, 71 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 41 appearances.