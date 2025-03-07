Fantasy Hockey
Peyton Krebs News: Gets on scoresheet with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Krebs scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Lightning.

Krebs snapped a 14-game point drought, and he did it with his first goal since Dec. 29. Over the 23 contests between tallies, the center was limited to five assists, a minus-5 rating, 23 shots on net and 39 hits. Krebs brings a physical element to the Sabres' bottom six, but his scoring is limited. He's at 17 points through 60 outings, matching his total from 80 appearances a year ago, and he's added 55 shots on net, 35 PIM and 106 hits in 2024-25.

