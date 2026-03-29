Peyton Krebs News: Nets equalizer Saturday
Krebs scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.
Krebs ended a month-long goal drought that saw him limited to six assists over 14 contests. The 25-year-old has proven a versatile option for the Sabres, frequently shuffling around the lineup to create new combinations to keep the offense fresh. Krebs has matched his career high in goals (10) and has a personal-best 35 points with 81 shots on net, 173 hits, 76 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 74 appearances this season.
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