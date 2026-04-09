Peyton Krebs News: Nine points in last 13 games
Krebs scored a goal Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Krebs is now just one point from the 40-point mark this season -- that's a big jump from his previous career mark of 28 points, which he set last season. Krebs has been on a warming trend since mid-March. He has nine points (three goals, six assists), 16 shots and 35 hits in his last 13 games. Overall, Krebs has 194 hits.
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