Peyton Krebs News: Scores in Monday's loss

Krebs scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens.

Krebs has two points over his last three games, but offense is likely to remain sporadic for him as long as he's on the fourth line. The 23-year-old center is up to five points, 10 shots on net, 25 hits and 13 PIM over 15 appearances. Krebs could help in deep fantasy formats that reward his physical playing style.