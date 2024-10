Krebs scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Krebs got a shot past Jake Oettinger at 12:21 of the second period. With a point in each of the last two games, Krebs appears to be getting a bit more comfortable with his fourth-line role. The 23-year-old has a total of three points, four shots on net, 14 hits and nine PIM over seven appearances, averaging 10:56 of ice time this season compared to 12:30 per game last year.