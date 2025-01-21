Fantasy Hockey
Peyton Krebs headshot

Peyton Krebs News: Supplies pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Krebs registered two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Krebs hasn't scored in nine games, but he has five assists in that span. The 23-year-old forward saw 16:05 of ice time Monday, his most in any game since Dec. 11. Krebs has been up on the third line recently, which could help his production. He's at 16 points over 45 contests, one point shy of matching his 80-game output from 2023-24. He's added 36 shots on net, 74 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 2024-25.

