Peyton Krebs News: Two helpers against Wings

Krebs notched two assists in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Sabres jumped out to a 3-2 lead that eventually slipped away. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Krebs, and it snapped a six-game point drought. On the season, the 23-year-old center has just three goals and nine points in 27 appearances despite seeing some time in the top six for Buffalo.