Peyton Krebs headshot

Peyton Krebs News: Two points in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Krebs produced a goal and an assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up Alex Tuch for the Sabres' final tally in the third. Krebs has opened his playoffs with a four-game point streak, piling up two goals and five points, and he'll look to extend it in Game 5 on Tuesday as Buffalo tries to punch its ticket to the second round.

Peyton Krebs
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Krebs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Krebs See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago