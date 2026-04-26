Peyton Krebs News: Two points in Sunday's win
Krebs produced a goal and an assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The 25-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up Alex Tuch for the Sabres' final tally in the third. Krebs has opened his playoffs with a four-game point streak, piling up two goals and five points, and he'll look to extend it in Game 5 on Tuesday as Buffalo tries to punch its ticket to the second round.
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