Peyton Krebs News: Two points including GWG

Krebs scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey.

After setting up Tage Thompson for the game's opening goal midway through the second period, Krebs converted a feed from his center midway through the third after Thompson had picked Jack Hughes' pocket at the Devils' blue line to create the scoring chance. Krebs has two multi-point performances in the last six games but was held off the scoresheet in the other four, and on the season the 25-year-old has eight goals and 27 points in 58 contests.