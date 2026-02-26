Peyton Krebs News: Two points including GWG
Krebs scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey.
After setting up Tage Thompson for the game's opening goal midway through the second period, Krebs converted a feed from his center midway through the third after Thompson had picked Jack Hughes' pocket at the Devils' blue line to create the scoring chance. Krebs has two multi-point performances in the last six games but was held off the scoresheet in the other four, and on the season the 25-year-old has eight goals and 27 points in 58 contests.
