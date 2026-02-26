Peyton Krebs headshot

Peyton Krebs News: Two points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Krebs scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey.

After setting up Tage Thompson for the game's opening goal midway through the second period, Krebs converted a feed from his center midway through the third after Thompson had picked Jack Hughes' pocket at the Devils' blue line to create the scoring chance. Krebs has two multi-point performances in the last six games but was held off the scoresheet in the other four, and on the season the 25-year-old has eight goals and 27 points in 58 contests.

Peyton Krebs
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Krebs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Krebs See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
74 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
74 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
88 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
154 days ago