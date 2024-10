Copley was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Copley was with the Kings because Darcy Kuemper (lower body) was unavailable. Copley stopped 10 of 12 shots while logging 27:29 of ice time in a relief appearance against Toronto on Oct. 16, but that's all the work he's received in the NHL in 2024-25. He's been moved to the minors because LA activated Kuemper off injured reserve in a corresponding move.