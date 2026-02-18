Pheonix Copley News: Recalled by Los Angeles
Copley was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
Copley was sent to the minors at the end of December, but he'll have an opportunity to practice with the Kings during the final week of the Olympic break. It seems likely that Copley will head back to the AHL once Darcy Kuemper rejoins Los Angeles after the Olympics.
