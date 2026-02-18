Pheonix Copley News: Sent back to AHL
Copley was loaned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
Copley was recalled by the Kings earlier in the day and had an opportunity to practice with the NHL club, but his move back to the minors will allow him to continue appearing in games for the Reign. Over 24 appearances with Ontario this year, Copley has gone 13-11-0 with a 2.95 GAA and .890 save percentage.
