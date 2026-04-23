Pheonix Copley headshot

Pheonix Copley News: Sent down Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Copley was loaned to AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Copley was called up by the Kings on Saturday, but he didn't appear in either of the team's first two games of the first-round series against the Avalanche. He'll head back to the AHL ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs, while Los Angeles recalled Carter George in a corresponding move to provide additional goaltending depth for the NHL club.

Pheonix Copley
Los Angeles Kings
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