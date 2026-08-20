Pheonix Copley News: Set for backup role
Copley is expected to step into the backup role with Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) on the shelf, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Copley logged just one NHL game for the Kings last season in which he gave up three goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Kraken on Dec. 23. Back in 2022-23, the 34-year-old Copley backstopped the Kings 37 times, going 24-6-3 with a 2.64 GAA, and could see a similar workload this season depending on the severity of Merzlikins' injury.
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