Pheonix Copley headshot

Pheonix Copley News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Copley was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday.

Copley will probably serve as a depth option for the Kings in the playoffs behind Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg. The 34-year-old Copley has earned a 21-11-1 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 33 AHL appearances this season.

Pheonix Copley
Los Angeles Kings
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