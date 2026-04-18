Pheonix Copley News: Summoned from AHL
Copley was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday.
Copley will probably serve as a depth option for the Kings in the playoffs behind Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg. The 34-year-old Copley has earned a 21-11-1 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 33 AHL appearances this season.
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