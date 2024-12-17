Fantasy Hockey
Phil Di Giuseppe headshot

Phil Di Giuseppe News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Di Giuseppe was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Di Giuseppe and Linus Karlsson were summoned from the minors ahead of Vancouver's road back-to-back versus Utah and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Mark Friedman and Artus Silovs shifted to the AHL in corresponding moves. Di Giuseppe hasn't earned a point in four minor-league appearances this campaign.

