Phil Di Giuseppe News: Brought up from minors
Di Giuseppe was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Di Giuseppe and Linus Karlsson were summoned from the minors ahead of Vancouver's road back-to-back versus Utah and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Mark Friedman and Artus Silovs shifted to the AHL in corresponding moves. Di Giuseppe hasn't earned a point in four minor-league appearances this campaign.
